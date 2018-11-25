Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $33.94 Million Stake in Jianpu Technology Inc – (JT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.19% of Jianpu Technology worth $33,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE JT opened at $4.50 on Friday. Jianpu Technology Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $745.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jianpu Technology Inc – will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

