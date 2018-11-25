Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.60% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $35,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $84.37 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/wells-fargo-company-mn-lowers-stake-in-vanguard-long-term-bond-etf-blv.html.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.