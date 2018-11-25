Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 5.68% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $33,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHIL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.67. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $219.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $8.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

