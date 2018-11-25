Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 180,207 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 180,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $34,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 452.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 35.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

