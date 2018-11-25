Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $287.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.35. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Philip R. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 119.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 55.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.