Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 4,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $874,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,385.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wellington Shields upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/westinghouse-air-brake-technologies-corp-wab-stake-increased-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.