Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 111.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of American Tower worth $32,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 354.4% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 140.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 75.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in American Tower by 311.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $191,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $130.37 and a 52-week high of $167.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 13,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,908,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,487,882.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $25,594,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,613 shares of company stock valued at $54,127,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

