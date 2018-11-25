Westpac Banking Corp Sells 28,907 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,907 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $24,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 83,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan purchased 2,250 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

