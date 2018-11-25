Whirlpool (WHR) vs. Bollente Companies (BOLC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) and Bollente Companies (OTCMKTS:BOLC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Whirlpool and Bollente Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 1 7 4 0 2.25 Bollente Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Whirlpool presently has a consensus price target of $144.88, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Whirlpool’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Bollente Companies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whirlpool and Bollente Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.36 $350.00 million $13.74 8.81 Bollente Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Bollente Companies.

Dividends

Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bollente Companies does not pay a dividend. Whirlpool pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whirlpool has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Whirlpool and Bollente Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool -2.95% 23.93% 5.18% Bollente Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Whirlpool beats Bollente Companies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit, and Hotpoint. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

About Bollente Companies

Bollente Companies, Inc. researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless and Vero names; truCirc, a smart-home water circulation pump; and MYtankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

