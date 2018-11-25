Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Holdings Increased by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 25,632.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,338,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,368.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

