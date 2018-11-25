WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $213,000 in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 59.0% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,718,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,173,000 after buying an additional 1,008,156 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,355,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $137,226,000 after buying an additional 122,134 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 191,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $50,202,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.41.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $973.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

