WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in WesBanco Inc (WSBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WesBanco by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. WesBanco Inc has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $51.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.07 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $45.00 price objective on WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $163,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,041.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 4,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $182,673.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

