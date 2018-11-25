WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of WSFS Financial worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $2,046,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $1,228,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,914,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,389. Company insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

