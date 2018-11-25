Xylem Inc (XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $57.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

XYL opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Xylem has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $82.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

In other news, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $1,396,390.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,563.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,281. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 16,544.4% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

