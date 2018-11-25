Yangarra Resources (YGR) Stock Price Down 10.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) traded down 10.4% on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.25 to C$6.75. The company traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.85. 160,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 255,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

YGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, Director James Grant Evaskevich purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,300.00. Also, insider Gurdeep Singh Gill purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,600.00. Insiders acquired 197,230 shares of company stock worth $749,481 over the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

