York Water (YORW) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of York Water in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of York Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Get York Water alerts:

YORW opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. York Water has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $424.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.20.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. York Water had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Equities analysts expect that York Water will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.173 dividend. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. York Water’s payout ratio is 66.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 35.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.