Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.91. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,383,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $991,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147,809 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5,293.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 6,527,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 66.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,460,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,091 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $85,695,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,881,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,071 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

