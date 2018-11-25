Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. BioTelemetry posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BioTelemetry from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

BEAT traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $61.51. 175,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,543. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.58. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Rubin sold 8,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $512,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ferola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $4,545,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,839.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,852 shares of company stock valued at $12,869,047. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,462,000 after buying an additional 52,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

