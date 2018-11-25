Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will report $4.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.01 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) reported sales of $5.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full-year sales of $19.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fluor Co. (NEW).

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.21%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 842,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton acquired 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $250,266.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 301,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,928. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5,010.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

