Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.36). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 176.35% and a negative return on equity of 673.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,654. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.49.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $55,350.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,888. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 226.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

