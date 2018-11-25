Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.30 Million

Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to announce $78.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.10 million and the highest is $83.50 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $93.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $315.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.20 million to $327.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $339.25 million, with estimates ranging from $308.70 million to $369.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PMT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 117,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $5,113,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 36.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.62%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

