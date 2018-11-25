Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Potlatchdeltic reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.27 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 648.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Potlatchdeltic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 30th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $3.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

