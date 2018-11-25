Zacks: Analysts Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.51.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,012.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,029,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 830,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 209,164 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

