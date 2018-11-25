Zacks: Analysts Expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3,144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGTA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,791. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

