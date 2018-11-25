Zacks: Arvinas Inc (ARVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arvinas an industry rank of 75 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

ARVN stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,265. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 354,100 shares of company stock worth $5,665,600 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,299,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,109,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $844,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,049,000. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer.

