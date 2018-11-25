Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.13 Price Target for Bilibili Inc – (BILI)

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Bilibili’s rating score has declined by 42.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bilibili an industry rank of 75 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.30 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $144,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $168,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $280,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,089. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

