Zacks: Brokerages Set $26.00 Price Target for Misonix, Inc. (MSON)

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Misonix an industry rank of 69 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Misonix alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSON. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Misonix in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Misonix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Misonix in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Misonix stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 3,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,157. Misonix has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $21.43.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSON. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Misonix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Misonix in the 3rd quarter worth $826,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Misonix in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Misonix in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Misonix (MSON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.