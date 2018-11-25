Zacks: FORESIGHT AUTON/S (FRSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FORESIGHT AUTON/S an industry rank of 154 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get FORESIGHT AUTON/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX opened at $2.35 on Thursday. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04.

About FORESIGHT AUTON/S

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FORESIGHT AUTON/S (FRSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.