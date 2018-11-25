Zacks: GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (GHG) Given $17.55 Average Target Price by Analysts

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $17.55 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 106 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of GHG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,423. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $8,535,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $2,374,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $2,172,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 250,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $889,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

