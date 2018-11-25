Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR (SONVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.74.

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand name; and professional audiological services under the Connect Hearing brand name.

