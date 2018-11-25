Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Medicines (MDCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Medicines Company reported dismal third-quarter results with earnings and sales missing estimates. However, the company's pipeline boasts a potential blockbuster candidate, inclisiran, being developed for hypercholesterolemia. Moreover, the company implemented a workforce lay-off last year for better alignment of its cost and structure. We are also encouraged by The Medicines Co.’s regular divestiture of non-core products. This will optimize its capital structure and enhance its liquidity position. However, with divestment of its marketed products, the company’s ability to successfully develop and bring in new products to the market is highly important for growth. Any regulatory setback will weigh heavily on the stock. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

MDCO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Cowen set a $46.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered The Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MDCO stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The Medicines has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1,477.75% and a negative net margin of 668.93%. The firm had revenue of ($3.30) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Medicines will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $1,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,853,197.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher T. Cox purchased 50,300 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $992,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,876.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in The Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Medicines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Medicines by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Medicines by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 127,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in The Medicines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 707,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

