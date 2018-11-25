Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Waste Management (WM) to Hold

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Waste Management continues to execute its core operating initiatives and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. The company's successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it achieve EBITDA growth. Its solid waste business is in great shape. Waste Management continues to enjoy dominant market capitalization and has a steady annual dividend policy. The company is increasingly focusing on maximizing return on disposal network. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. On the flip side, seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in Waste Management’s revenues. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a major concern.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Shares of WM stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $78.39 and a 52 week high of $93.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,095.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 546.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

