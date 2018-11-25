Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Age Beverages (NBEV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NBEV. Maxim Group lowered their target price on New Age Beverages from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Age Beverages presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 12.38. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.99.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 75.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 584,381 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in New Age Beverages in the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 425.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in New Age Beverages in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

