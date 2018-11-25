Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ross Stores (ROST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ross Stores lagged the industry in the last three months owing to headwinds related to higher freight costs and wage investments that have been hurting margins for a while. Notably, these headwinds weighed upon the company’s operating margin and led to higher cost of goods sold and SG&A expenses, in third-quarter fiscal 2018. The company expects freight and wage investment-related constraints to continue impacting operating margins throughout fiscal 2018. However, the company boasts a robust earnings surprise trend. Notably, the company delivered its 10th consecutive earnings beat in fiscal third quarter. Earnings gained from ongoing success in delivering broad assortments of compelling bargains to value-focused customers. Moreover, its commitment to better price management, merchandise initiatives, cost containment and store expansions bode well. Additionally, the company raised earnings outlook for fourth quarter and fiscal 2018.”

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Shares of ROST opened at $80.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ross Stores by 471.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,324,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $428,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 74.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $492,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,303 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 379.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,166,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

