Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

MOD opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,492,000 after acquiring an additional 103,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,125 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 748,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 263,746 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.