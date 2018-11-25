Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zoe’s Kitchen (ZOES) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zoe’s Kitchen Inc. operates as a fast casual restaurant concept serving Mediterranean-style food. The company operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. It also grants licenses to qualified franchisees to construct and operate Zoe’s Kitchen restaurants. Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. is based in Plano, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZOES. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE ZOES opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.17 million, a P/E ratio of -127.60 and a beta of 0.33. Zoe’s Kitchen has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 192.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoe’s Kitchen Company Profile

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

