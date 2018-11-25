Zacks: Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Mueller Industries an industry rank of 218 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of MLI stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. 143,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,445. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.50. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $645.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 452,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,759.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,600 shares of company stock worth $642,304. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 361,378 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,354,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,510,000 after acquiring an additional 333,902 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,969,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,869 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,272,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after acquiring an additional 38,446 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

