Zetacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,343.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $171,047.00 and approximately $5,343.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.01 or 0.04406366 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.01504414 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00057153 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003368 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000552 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 168,916,385 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

