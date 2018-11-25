Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 34.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Zoetis by 40.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Argus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,806 shares of company stock worth $15,547,088. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

