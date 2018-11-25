ZPER Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. ZPER has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. One ZPER token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinsuper, Allbit and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,186,413 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Allbit and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

