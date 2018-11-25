Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 43.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 147,605 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,434.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $94.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.95.

CTSH stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In related news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $51,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Middleton sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $33,486.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,697.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $929,282. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

