Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.68 Million Stake in CSX Co. (CSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,847,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,156,000 after acquiring an additional 569,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 109,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 39,409 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

