Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Mosaic Co (MOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 132.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,789 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.13% of Mosaic worth $15,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 12,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

MOS stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Mosaic Co (MOS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-increases-holdings-in-mosaic-co-mos.html.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.