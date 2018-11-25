Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,164 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 687,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $624,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 226,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $2,755,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $131.31 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,326 shares in the company, valued at $222,124,804.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,007 shares of company stock worth $34,077,406. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

