$0.01 EPS Expected for Landec Co. (LNDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Landec posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. Landec had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Landec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on Landec in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Landec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 1.2% during the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,496,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Landec by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Landec by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 119,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNDC opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landec has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

