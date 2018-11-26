-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 141.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $5.67 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.61.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

