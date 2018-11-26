-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilray Inc (TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Northland Securities cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.14. 2,003,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,972. Tilray has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.43.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

