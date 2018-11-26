$0.17 EPS Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 64,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,035. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.