$0.21 EPS Expected for Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Stratasys reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on Stratasys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $20.00 target price on Stratasys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth $140,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth $256,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.95. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

