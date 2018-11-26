-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is ($1.04). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($2.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,155.03% and a negative return on equity of 132.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTK. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 81,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,587. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $232.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 11.39 and a current ratio of 11.39.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Douglas W. Pagan sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $74,425.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Evan Loh sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $46,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,446 shares of company stock valued at $559,369 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 1,917,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after buying an additional 958,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,583,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 554,545 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,860,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,801,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

